Francisco Lindor's solo home run (9)
Francisco Lindor cuts the D-backs' lead in half with a solo home run to left-center field in the bottom of the 3rd inning
J.D. Martinez's homer in the bottom of the 9th inning ended the Braves' no-hit bid.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The ex-Mets reliever claimed he actually said he was "the worst teammate probably in the whole f***ing MLB."
Birmingham-Southern's run to the Division III College World Series amid the school itself closing because of financial woes is becoming a national story.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Social media abuse aimed at Bass following the AFC divisional game led to Bills fans donating en masse.
In today's edition: Ángel Hernández calls it quits, Minnesota wins PWHL title, college football mulls new revenue stream, a 12-year wait for a gold medal, and more.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
Even with the bloated outing, Imanaga's ERA stands at a tidy 1.86.
Jauan Jennings has a new deal after playing a valuable role for the 49ers in the Super Bowl.
Love's return boosts Arizona's 2025 title hopes but comes with a long-term cost.
Andy Behrens dives into the disrespect one of the most consistent receivers of all time is getting in early fantasy football drafts.
The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.
After it took off on social media, Justin Fields officially shut down the idea that he’d be playing on special teams for the Steelers.
Being an MLB umpire is a thankless job, both emotionally taxing and physically strenuous. But Hernández’s outwardly standoffish attitude and penchant for comically bad calls did him no favors.
For the first installment of the 'Data and trends that will define 2024 season' series, Fantasy Points' Ryan Heath joins the show to discuss why '1st downs per route run' should be one of the biggest guides to determine the success and efficiency of wide receivers in the NFL.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
Why, exactly, does the NFLPA want to cut players' summer breaks short? Shelby Harris would like to know.
The NFL season will be here before we know it.
Counsell grew up near Milwaukee and spent parts of 18 years with the organization in various roles. But fans weren't going to let him off the hook when he joined the rival Cubs.