Francisco Lindor's RBI single
Francisco Lindor laces a RBI single to left field, scoring Jesse Winker and tying the game at 1-1 in the 5th inning
Francisco Lindor laces a RBI single to left field, scoring Jesse Winker and tying the game at 1-1 in the 5th inning
Winker is headed to the Mets.
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
Aubrey's kick doesn't officially count, but it was a pretty impressive boot.
The Raiders' QB1 competition might not have a clear answer yet.
Beltré will join Nolan Ryan and Iván Rodríguez as the only Rangers players to receive the honor.
It's not easy for a rookie to pick up Andy Reid's offense and play a big role right away. Xavier Worthy could be an exception.
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
Mahomes said head coach Andy Reid had been pushing him to try it during a game.
Williams gave the Bears home fans what they wanted to see, eventually.
Michael Penix Jr. is done for the preseason, Raheem Morris said.
With flag football making its Olympic debut in LA 2028, Team USA QB Darrell Doucette says NFL player won't be able to join the roster without a fight.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
Donovan, who has limited coaching experience, will take the helm after the Wave unexpectedly fired former coach Casey Stoney in June.
Most of the key players return on a high-powered offense, and the schedule lines up well for a Tigers team that has serious playoff ambitions.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
With the NBA schedule revealed for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season, Dan Titus reveals his takeaways.
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
Sean McVay's apathy toward the preseason continues to grow.