Francisco Lindor's diving catch

The Canadian Press
CHICAGO (AP) — The Houston Astros have activated All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list. Correa was placed on the IL last week due to health and safety protocols. He skipped Tuesday's All-Star game so he could spend time with his wife, Daniella, who is expecting the couple’s first child. Houston also activated right-hander Austin Pruitt from the 60-day IL before its series opener at the Chicago White Sox. Pruitt was acquired in a January 2020 trade with Tampa Bay, but he missed l