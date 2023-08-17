Francis Suarez addresses prospective voters at Rye event
Miami Mayor and Republican White House hopeful Francis Suarez spoke to a group of prospective voters in Rye Wednesday night.
Miami Mayor and Republican White House hopeful Francis Suarez spoke to a group of prospective voters in Rye Wednesday night.
The former Watergate figure spelled out the significance of the Georgia case with a comparison to the scandal that toppled President Richard Nixon.
The conservative media personality seemed to inadvertently suggest that Gotti, an infamous mobster, was less of a criminal than Trump.
"BREAKING: Donald Trump becomes only the fourth actor from Home Alone 2 to be indicted after Donald Trump, Donald Trump, and Donald Trump."
"We are ready to share assessments of the weaknesses of Western technology with our partners," Shoigu said on Tuesday.
The former president's daughter-in-law had big beef with Hillary Clinton's MSNBC interview, and critics could only laugh at the irony.
Trump’s trial in Georgia will be televised. The parallels to the O.J. Simpson case – including the perils – are clear.
The far-right House Republican exposed herself to social media mockery in urging Fulton County DA Fani Willis to go after rapists.
Opinion of The Fresno Bee Editorial Board: This is another moment when a clean break with the former president can be made.
Attorney Drew Findling has a shocking connection to the Fulton County district attorney behind the former president's fourth indictment.
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman was arrested and has been charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington and a member of Congress. Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, called the federal courthouse in Washington and left the threatening message — using a racist term for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan — on Aug. 5, court records show. Investigators traced her phone number and she later admitted to making the threateni
In January, federal prosecutors obtained a search warrant to obtain information from Trump's personal Twitter account.
After the police chief of Goodhue, Minnesota, handed in his resignation, citing poor pay, the department's six other employees also quit their jobs.
Greene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Kemp was putting his "ego" ahead of criticizing Trump's indictment by a Fulton County grand jury.
Fox NewsTrump lawyer Alina Habba on Tuesday seemed a bit perturbed that Steve Doocy dared to grill her on how the Georgia indictment represents a “perilous threat” to her client, snapping at the Fox & Friends host that he “used to love” former President Donald Trump.The attempt to set Doocy straight on the ex-president’s favorite morning show comes as the Fox News star has been one of the rare contrarian voices at the conservative cable giant, especially when it comes to the former president’s l
Lindell TVMAGA pillow magnate Mike Lindell kicked off his latest “election crime” summit on Wednesday by boasting how the “important” event would once and for all provide a “plan to secure our elections immediately.” In true Lindell fashion, of course, the event went off the rails in only a matter of minutes, after he mistakenly aired a video of Jimmy Kimmel.During a conversation with The Daily Beast last month in which he laid out his “My Cousin Vinny” plan to defeat Dominion Voting System’s $1
China appears to be constructing an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island that is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, according to satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press. The work on Triton island in the Paracel group mirrors construction on seven human-made islands in the Spratly group to the east which have been equipped with airstrips, docks and military systems, although it currently appears to be somewhat more modest in scale.
Ukraine has angrily dismissed a suggestion from a top Nato official that it may have to cede some of its territory to Russia in order to join the Western alliance.
A notorious former colonel of Russia’s GRU spy agency has blamed Vladimir Putin for war failures in Ukraine as he was fined for “discrediting” the army.
UBS's annual wealth report showed Russia added $600 billion of wealth in 2022, with the number of millionaires rising by around 56,000.
Reuters via USA Today SportsAtlanta officials have insisted Donald Trump won’t be treated any different than a regular defendant as his criminal case works its way through the Fulton County court system—promising he’ll have a mugshot taken and a potential trial televised.That’s a stark contrast to Trump’s initial trio of indictments, where he’s evaded having a booking photo taken and had his hearings thus far take place largely behind closed doors in states or districts that ban live-streaming i