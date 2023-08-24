Francis Parker High School senior has his eyes focused on outer space
Kavish Kondap, a Francis Parker High School, recently took part in a Summer Space Program, where he researched an asteroid and whether it was a danger to hitting Earth.
Comet Nishimura is already visible with small telescopes. If it survives the sun, it will be visible to the naked eye in a few weeks.
Webb's new image of the Ring Nebula spots details the Hubble Space Telescope missed, including arcs that suggest a companion star's influence.
India has just fired the starting gun on the race for resources on the Moon.
India made history Wednesday, becoming the first to land on the south pole region of the moon.
No other country has successfully landed on the Moon’s uncharted south pole
NASA's Crew 7 mission is on track and counting down toward a launch scheduled for early Friday of a SpaceX crew rotation flight to the International Space Station orbiting 250 miles above Earth.
STORY: India is closing in on a successful moon landing.Not only does that have implications for the future of lunar exploration...but also the country's standing as a space power. Here's what you need to know about the Chandrayaan-3 mission:1. The missionThe mission was launched on July 14 and is headed to the moon's south pole - where no one's been before.The south pole is home to frozen water - which could be a source of water, oxygen, and fuel.That opens up possibilities for future missions, moon mining - or even a colony.The Chandrayaan-3 lander is about the size of an SUV.If it lands successfully, explorers will spend two weeks running experiments, including analyzing the mineral composition of the moon's surface. 2. The challengesIndia's previous attempt to land on the lunar south pole failed in 2019.Its lander and rover were destroyed in a crash near where the Chandrayaan-3 will attempt to touchdown.Rough terrain is one of the complications of a south pole landing. But India's space agency says it's made adjustments that make it more likely this mission will stick the landing.3. The politicsA successful mission would make India the fourth country to land on the moon - just ahead of national elections next year.Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is looking to spur investment in private space launches and satellite-based businesses.India has said it wants private space companies to increase their share of the global launch market by fivefold within the next decade.
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea failed for the second time in about three months to put a spy satellite into orbit when its rocket had troubles soon after launch, dealing a blow to Kim Jong Un who has said a reconnaissance probe is needed to keep an eye on US forces.Most Read from BloombergWagner Chief Prigozhin Listed Aboard Crashed Jet, Reports SayHuawei Building Secret Network for Chips, Trade Group WarnsWagner Chief Prigozhin Was in Deadly Jet Crash, Russia SaysQQQ Up in Late Hours on Nvidia’s Bu
The tension is palpable in the control centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). For the first time live pictures emerge of Vikram, the lander carrying the Pragyan six-wheeled rover in its belly making a soft landing on the southern surface of the moon. There are jubilations all around, scientists clapping and congratulating each other, and with it a surge in national pride as India joins the table as a prominent player in the community of global space exploration.
India becomes fourth country overall to soft land a probe on the moon
An Indian spacecraft landed on the Moon to join an elite spacefaring club comprising China, Russia and the United States – the only nations to have ever achieved the feat. India, however, becomes the first to land in the lunar south pole region. “India is on the Moon,” announced Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath after Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the moon’s rugged south pole where the 26-kilo robotic buggy will explore for water.The spacecraft hovered for around 20 s
No country has ever managed a soft landing on the lunar south pole – yet
