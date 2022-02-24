Francis Ford Coppola celebrates 50 years of 'The Godfather'

STORY: It's been 50 years since 'The Godfather' hit the screen

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DIRECTOR, FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA, SAYING:

"To think that that was 50 years ago and I was so scared because it seemed like people didn't like it and I was worried about it and then I had this delightful surprise that people liked it.”

Location: Los Angeles

To celebrate, Paramount is re-releasing the film

The Oscar-winning mob movie was the highest grossing film of 1972

Talia Shire played Connie in the film

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR, TALIA SHIRE, SAYING:

"It was stunning, because I don't think people expected that to come together that way. I mean, what he did, you had a great cinematographer, you had great actors, you had great text, you had a great art director, it's an extraordinary achievement what he did, great music, so it was a marvel and it still is."