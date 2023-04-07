Franchy Cordero's 3-run homer (1)
Franchy Cordero pounds a three run home run to right-center field, getting the Yankees on the board 4-3 in the top of the 4th inning
The Guinness World Record for fastest baseball pitch was set in 2010 by Aroldis Chapman. A recently drafted pitcher may be gearing up to beat it.
Kade McClure wasn't happy after Tatis went yard.
Toronto Blue Jays fans can expect new ways to experience a baseball game live this season. The Blue Jays unveiled the completed first phase of renovations at Rogers Centre today ahead of the team's home opener next week. All 500-level seats have been replaced largely to make room for open social spaces, including a park-like area for families and a rooftop patio to take in views of Toronto's skyline. The outfield walls and bullpens have been raised, meaning relief pitchers will be warming up wit
“He didn’t think I gave the best effort. I’m out here every day grinding my (rear end) off. You know, giving it my all and trying to stay on the field for 160 games out here,” O’Neill said.
Florida and Ottawa combined for the most penalty minutes in an NHL game since 2016, and the Tkachuk brothers were, of course, right in the thick of it.
The Rangers and Lightning combined for a game full of violent hits, nasty fights and perhaps some costly injuries on Wednesday.
Kevin Gausman pitched six scoreless innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio hit home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays won their third straight game, 6-3, over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday to take the four-game series. Gausman (1-1) gave up just four hits to the struggling Royals, striking out seven and walking two. Kansas City did not have a runner reach second base until the sixth inning.
The parent company of Bally Sports Kansas City, which filed for bankruptcy protection, missed payments to two Major League Baseball teams leading to the legal action.
Phil Mickelson used to draw huge, enthusiastic galleries. Playing at Augusta as a LIV golfer, much of that love and admiration appears to be gone.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah allowed one hit over seven innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first homer of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Wednesday night. Manoah (1-0) held the Royals hitless until Jackie Bradley Jr. singled with one out in the fifth. Despite struggling to locate his off-speed pitches for strikes, Manoah struck out five with four walks. The Blue Jays broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with a one-out grounder by Matt Chapman, pla
An image of Auschwitz concentration camp appeared as part of a video promotion during WWE's WrestleMania on Saturday.
After almost 40 years as a fixture on the nightly news, Colleen Jones vividly remembers her first day in the CBC Nova Scotia newsroom. She started as a sportscaster at CBC shortly after Labour Day 1986, just 12 days after delivering her son, Zach. CBC was seen as a "pinnacle" of broadcasting, Jones says. "I just remember going into that morning meeting and looking at the people that I had been inspired by," she said. "It was a big-time newsroom with big future stars and I knew It." Those future
Shohei Ohtani was called for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Angels' two-way star made more major league history. Starting against the Seattle Mariners, Ohtani was hit with a violation in the top of the first inning while working against Cal Raleigh. Angels manager Phil Nevin said that his right-hander was not trying to violate the rule implemented this season by intentionally throwing a pitch before Raleigh was ready.
Brooks Koepka stretched his lead on day two of the Masters as McIlroy and Tiger Woods fight to make the cut
Flyers assistant coach Rocky Thompson did not mince his words when describing his team's lackadaisical effort in Tuesday's loss to the St. Louis Blues.
With the Raptors locked into a play-in position, here's all you need to know about the push for the final NBA playoff spots.
It was a case of blink and you miss it as Jessica Pegula made light work of world number 63 Anna Blinkova, winning in 65 minutes.
Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard as Regina and Saskatoon meet in the opening round of the WHL playoffs.
Tee times for the second round at the 2023 Masters have been moved forward by half an hour, owing to forecasts for bad weather at Augusta.
The Lakers are an interesting team these days, maybe even an inspirational one, but they are not a championship-caliber team, Bill Plaschke writes.