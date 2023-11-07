Franchise record start making Canucks dream
In contrast to the existential crises brewing in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton, the Vancouver Canucks have made a franchise record (9-2-1) start to the season.
Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen has a blood clotting issue and is out indefinitely. Carolina has signed veteran Jaroslav Halak to a free agent tryout.
The Oilers are off to an abysmal start to the season and members of the team are starting to lose their cool.
"I know she has good days and not so good days, but this was a very good day," Chantal Machabée, a rep for the Montreal Canadiens hockey team, tells PEOPLE
An attacker was unpleasantly surprised when Javier Baez, a former MMA fighter, subdued him with a massive body slam and choke on pavement.
Toronto's bottom-six group features an unsolvable Kampf-Reaves conundrum, but the team's latest attempt to work around it could be an improvement.
Rory McIlroy has become an unlikely ally for Saudi Arabia in the merger negotiations with the PGA Tour, saying that he wants to “bring the game of golf back together”.
Josh McDaniels reportedly couldn't let anyone imply that the Patriots were ever anything less than stellar, even when his Raiders job was in serious jeopardy.
A former teammate of Kyle Beach says Brad Aldrich “groomed, harassed, threatened and assaulted” him during the 2009-10 season.
An antitrust lawsuit has seen a push for certain records to be unsealed
The six remaining living UFC 1 tournament members reunited for a 30th anniversary dinner to reflect on their pioneering night in 1993.
Three Blue Jays took home Gold Gloves, while two others came up short.
Iga Swiatek thrashes Jessica Pegula to win the season-ending WTA Finals with a victory that takes her back to the top of the women's rankings.
How will the Blue Jays' offseason unfold? We'll keep you up to date all winter with the latest signings, trades and rumours.
Josh Allen's gesture was really worth a 15-yard penalty?
Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith came to the defence of his captain on Monday. Asked about Brady Tkachuk's post-game comments calling out Senators fans for booing during Saturday's 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay, Smith said the forward "loves Ottawa." "First off, I think we don't want to focus on the noise but I think Brady's a passionate — he was frustrated after the game," Smith said. "Brady chose Ottawa as his home for a long time … he's all Ottawa. "I think when we have anything where there's an
The Blue Jays have added to their pitching depth by bringing aboard the 27-year-old, who spent 2023 with the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate.
As the fantasy season continues, here are five players you should consider picking up for your late-season playoff push.
Max Verstappen was again triumphant at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Hamilton eighth and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell forced to retire.
Every week of the NHL season you can find a column here on everything that may not be making headlines yet — but probably should be.
Iga Swiatek gave herself a shot at her first WTA Finals title and the year-end top ranking by eliminating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 in a rain-suspended semifinal Sunday. The second-seeded Swiatek, a 22-year-old from Poland, will meet the fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula, a 29-year-old from the United States, on Monday for the trophy at the tour's season-ending championship. “I feel like it’s still a long way,” Swiatek said, “because tomorrow’s match should be like the toughest one.”