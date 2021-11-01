France's Macron says Australia PM lied to him

"I have a lot of respect for your country. I have a lot of respect and a lot of friendship for your people. I just say when we have respect, you have to be true and you have to behave in line and consistently with this value," Macron told a group of Australian reporters who had travelled to cover the G20.

Asked if he thought Morrison had lied to him, Macron replied "I don't think, I know."

Morrison told a media conference later the same day that he had not lied, and had previously explained to Macron that conventional submarines would no longer meet Australia's needs. The process of repairing ties had begun, he added.