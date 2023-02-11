France's Basque Country: A land of chefs
Located near the Spanish border, France's Basque Country has no fewer than twelve Michelin-starred restaurants, born of the marriage between local produce and the know-how of top Basque chefs. In Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port, regular market-goers easily recognise chef Philippe Arrambide. Another of the region's Michelin-starred chefs is Cédric Béchade, an adopted Basque. FRANCE 24 went to meet them and discovered some of their cooking tips.
