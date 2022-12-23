France to protect Kurdish sites after Paris shooting -minister

STORY: Darmanin said the suspected assailant had clearly wanted to target foreigners, but there was no evidence yet that he had picked out Kurds specifically.

Multiple gunshots were fired on Rue d'Enghien at about midday, sowing panic on a street lined with small shops and cafes in the French capital's busy 10th district.

All three of the deceased victims were Kurdish, a lawyer for the Kurdish cultural center told Reuters.

As evening fell, riot police fired teargas to push back an angry crowd a short distance from the scene of the shootings as projectiles were thrown at officers, rubbish bins and restaurant tables overturned and at least one car damaged.