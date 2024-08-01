France’s Leon Marchand wins double gold, USA’s Ledecky breaks own Olympic record in 1500 meter freestyle

Yahoo Sports’ Katie Hoff and Missy Franklin recap Wednesday’s swimming finals, highlighting Leon Marchand's two gold medals and Katie Ledecky's historic night.

Video Transcript

Hey, everyone.

This is Katie Hoff and Missy Franklin.

We are outside.

It is Wednesday night and we just finished an electric session here.

Swimming finals was amazing.

So much to fill you guys in on.

We have to talk about Leon Mars on the French ph on here being in that stadium tonight as he won two gold in the 200 fly and the 200 best yall.

Those are tough events and to do them on the same night like that with such little time in between, I can't even begin to express how impressive that is the crowd going insane.

We tried to get a video of it and then watched it back and we were like this.

No, it did not do it.

It was amazing.

You saw the emotion for Leon as well.

Getting to achieve something like that in front of a home crowd.

I can't even imagine so incredible night for him.

Incredible night for France.

Yes.

And then we took it the whole other direction and went to the women's 1500.

We had Katie Ledecky breaking every single record possible.

So she won gold.

She got the Olympic record.

She became the first woman ever to win gold in four different for different games.

Insane.

And she now owns the top 20 times in the 1500 which is wild.

I can't even comprehend that, but she is a legend and I'll say it was really cool to kind of see her, show her emotion and let it come through like she was doing some fish, she was smiling on the podium and just really awesome.

You can tell she really enjoyed it.

Just fully cementing herself as the greatest female distance swim the sport has ever seen for more Olympic swimming news.

Stay locked into Yahoo Sports, Missy and Katie.