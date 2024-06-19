Framber Valdez strikes out five
Framber Valdez strikes out five batters through six innings in his solid start against the White Sox
Aaron Judge took a fastball to his right hand early in Tuesday night's game at Yankee Stadium.
Verlander will lose a $35 million player option and become a free agent this offseason if he falls short of an innings threshold.
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
Anthony Rizzo went down hard after colliding with Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino on Sunday.
In today's edition: Bryson wins at Pinehurst, Walsh sets world record, CWS recap, Game 5 in Boston, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
The MVP favorite spot moved from one Dodger to another.
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
Bryson DeChambeau, suddenly the man of the people, holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 124th U.S. Open.
The three-time U.S. Open champion ended up on the losing end of a fight with the U.S. Open course.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
Chicago's record now sits at 16-48.
Realmuto is scheduled to undergo a meniscectomy on Wednesday.
Team USA is down, but not out.
There's little if anything left for Kelce to accomplish on the football field. At the same time, there's a lot for him to walk away from.
Cooper presumably would like to cash in on the rising wide receiver market that's seen multiple contract records set this offseason.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.