Canada's Brendan Mackay continued his hot streak in his hometown of Calgary winning a second consecutive World Cup gold medal in the men's ski halfpipe on Saturday. Mackay, 24, was one of three Canadians to reach the podium between the men's and women's competition. Unlike his performance Thursday, the Calgary native had his best run of the day on his first one, scoring 93.40 and following it up with scores of 74.60 and 93.20 in his final two. "It's fantastic. It's hard to believe I won two cons