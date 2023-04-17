Fox News defamation trial delayed, settlement talks pursued

STORY:

The start of the trial against Fox News on claims of defamation by a voting tech company has been delayed by a day...

...according to the judge overseeing the case on Sunday.

Judge Eric Davis did not provide a reason for the postponement,

which came just hours before opening statements were due to begin on Monday,

but according to a Reuters source, the media giant is pursuing settlement talks with Dominion Voting Systems.

The US-based company is suing Fox for $1.6 billion ...

over allegations that it knowingly or recklessly disregarded the truth.

It accuses Fox of ruining its reputation by airing baseless claims about its voting machines that it knew were false...

that they secretly flipped votes in favor of Democrat Joe Biden and against Republican Donald Trump.

An expert report commissioned by Dominion attributed scores of lost contracts to Fox's coverage,

though much of the report remains under seal.

Fox has said the damages sought are unrealistic and based on flawed economic modeling.

It also alleges that Dominion's lawsuit is a threat to press freedom.

The trial, now due to start on Tuesday, is one of the most closely-watched U.S. defamation cases in years.

Rupert Murdoch is set to testify, along with several Fox executives and on-air hosts.

Dominion and Fox declined to comment on the delay.