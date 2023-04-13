Four years after fire, Paris's Notre-Dame Cathedral set to rise again

For the past four years, FRANCE 24 has been closely following the reconstruction of Paris's Notre-Dame Cathedral following the devastating 2019 fire there. The year 2023 is a crucial phase for the rebuilding, as the cathedral's spire, which collapsed in the blaze, is slated to rise over the Paris skyline once again by the end of December. Our reporter Julien Sauvaget met the craftspeople who are rebuilding the spire in its original form. The restoration work has also allowed experts to carry out archaeological digs below the cathedral's floor in search of clues to the history of the well-loved monument – with a few surprises in store.



