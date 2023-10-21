Four people trapped on car roof after floods rescued by Nottingham fire service

Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) helped four people trapped on a car roof after floods to safety on Thursday as Storm Babet engulfed the Midlands.On Friday, an amber weather warning for rain is in place for some parts of northern England including Yorkshire and Manchester, as well as some of the Midlands, including Nottingham.Rescues efforts have been extended as two people have died and hundreds of homes have been flooded in Scotland during Storm Babet.Via social media platform X, NFRS warned people not to put their lives and those of the fire services at risk by attempting to drive through flood water.PA, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service/@nottsfire