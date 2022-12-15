Four People Reported Injured Following Storm in Clarke County, Mississippi

At least four people were injured, and dozens of homes were damaged after a storm tore through Clarke County, Mississippi, on Wednesday, December 14, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

The East Mississippi Electric Power Association reported 2,940 outages following “a series of severe storms and multiple tornadoes” in the region on December 14.

Aerial footage captured by Jaden Pappenheim shows damaged buildings and flattened trees in Clarke County. Credit: Jaden Pappenheim via Storyful