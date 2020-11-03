Four year-old rescued 90 hours after earthquake





Rescuers heard Ayda Gezgin's screams from under the rubble and managed to pull her out after hours of efforts, taking her out on a stretcher as emergency teams continued to search five houses for survivors.

It comes a day after a three-year old girl was also found alive and rescued along with members of her family.

The death toll from Friday's earthquake in the Aegean Sea rose to 104 on Tuesday, with 102 people killed in Izmir and two teenagers on the Greek island of Samos, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake injured 1,026 people, with 143 still in treatment in Izmir, AFAD said, adding rescuers were still combing five buildings in the search effort.

More than 3,500 tents and 13,000 beds are being used for temporary shelters in Turkey, where relief efforts have drawn in nearly 8,000 personnel and 25 rescue dogs, the agency said.