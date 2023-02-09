Four Killed in Kyiv Gas Explosion, Officials Say

Authorities in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv said at least four people were killed and five were injured when a gas cylinder exploded, causing a fire and the collapse of a former factory in the city’s eastern Darnytskyi District on Thursday, February 9.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said four men were found dead and five others — two women and three men — were pulled alive from the rubble of the building.

This footage from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) shows rescue crews pulling survivors from the rubble and carrying them away on stretchers.

The SES said 124 personnel responded to the scene. Credit: SES of Ukraine via Storyful