Four killed, four wounded in Philadelphia shooting

STORY: A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to Reuters by email there were "multiple gunshot victims" but said no further details were immediately available.

Around 8:40 p.m., roughly 10 minutes after shots rang out, police officers reported they had apprehended a male suspect wearing a ballistic vest and had recovered a rifle and handgun in a nearby alleyway, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Both the Inquirer and Philadelphia television WPVI, an ABC News affiliate, reported two of the people shot were juveniles, but it was not clear whether they were among the dead.

WPVI video footage from the scene of the shooting showed several police squad cars parked near an intersection, lights flashing in the darkness, with portions of the street cordoned off with yellow and red crime-scene tape.