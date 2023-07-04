Four killed, children injured in Philadelphia shooting

STORY: A shooting Monday night in Philadelphia left at least four people dead, according to police.

Two children, who were two and 13 years old, were injured but in stable condition.

Clips from local news outlets showed police cordoning off an intersection in Kingsessing on Monday, where the gunfire had erupted.

Authorities took in a suspected shooter, a man believed to be in his 40s, into custody.

Police said he had a bullet-proof vest and a police scanner, and didn't appear to have any connection to the victims.

Philadelphia police chief Danielle Outlaw said a second suspect is also in custody.

"We have another person that we believe acquired a gun somehow, don't know how, and picked up the gun and returned fire in the direction of the shooter that we have in custody. So we're still trying to sort everything out. So we have three guns recovered, two people in custody."

It came only a day after another shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, where two people were killed and 28 others injured, around half of them children, at an outdoor party.

Police said they were still seeking multiple suspects in that shooting.