Four Injured After Bridge Collapses in Philippines

Four people were injured after a bridge collapsed in Bayambang, Philippines, on October 20, according to the Manila Bulletin.

In security footage, a large white truck and a blue pickup can be seen driving onto the President Carlos Romulo Bridge in the Wawa Barangay.

As the white truck makes its way on to the bridge, a section collapses beneath the white and blue vehicles.

The local mayor said initial investigations found the truck and other vehicles that crossed the bridge had exceeded its 20-ton capacity, reaching a total weight of 40 tons, according to Teleradyo presenter Kabayan Noli De Castro.

Both drivers and passengers of the vehicles were among the injured, the Manila Bulletin reported. Credit: Wawa Barangay via Storyful