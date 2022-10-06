Four Family Members Found Dead After Kidnapping, Merced County Sheriff Says

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke confirmed late on October 5 that the bodies of four family members “kidnapped from the South Merced area” of California’s Central Valley had been found.

The missing were 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, and father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and the baby’s uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39.

The sheriff’s office said they were “taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59” on October 3.

Warnke said deputies’ “worst fears have been confirmed” after a farm worker discovered the bodies at an “extremely remote” area at around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. Warnke told local media the bodies were found near Dos Palos.

“There’s no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident,” he said.

The sheriff’s office said a person of interest, Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was in custody. “Prior to law enforcement involvement, Salgado attempted to take his own life. Salgado is in our custody, currently receiving medical attention and in critical condition,” the sheriff’s office said. Credit: Merced County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful