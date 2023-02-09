Four dead in apparent murder-suicide

CBC

Windsor police say they've cracked the case of a six-year-old girl murdered more than 50 years ago, and have released the name of the person they say killed her. Police said Wednesday night that a man named Frank Arthur Hall, who died in 2019, was responsible for the death of Ljubica Topic. Windsor police announced in 2019 that they'd solved the cold case, but are only now naming Hall as the person they say is responsible. Police say they identified Hall, who was 22 at the time of the crime, "th