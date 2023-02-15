Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. College Park Skyhawks - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. College Park Skyhawks, 02/15/2023
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
The 17-year-old had been in a football academy in Leicestershire since late last year.
Phil Mickelson was 71st in the world when his move to LIV Golf became official in June and No. 32 after the 2021 PGA Championship. He's at No. 279.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has again taken over operating the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL made the announcement Tuesday, adding former Alouettes president Mario Cecchini has been appointed interim president In a statement, the CFL said Cecchini will lead the franchise's day-to-day operations under supervision from the league office. General manager Danny Maciocia will continue "to focus on the important work of building the team’s roster for the upcoming 2023 season." The announcemen
Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Scudder were high school sweethearts and have been married since 2020
McGregor and Chandler will serve as opposing coaches on the television show The Ultimate Fighter before squaring off in the Octagon
Sarah McLachlan's Super Bowl ad for Busch Light is being called a "masterpiece." Watch it here.
Well this is something: the 2023 LIV Golf League season will air in 100 percent of the country. The network made it official today by announcing the first official full season of the Saudi-backed golf will air on some CW stations and on Nexstar owned and operated stations in key markets including Chicago, San Francisco, […]
The Canadian men's national soccer team has officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. Soccer's international governing body confirmed that Canada — along with the U.S. and Mexico — have secured automatic berths as co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The marquee event — set to begin on June 3, 2026 and conclude on July 8, 2026 — will have 16 cities across the three countries host games, which includes Toronto and Vancouver. FIFA released a statement Tuesday saying: "The FIFA Counci
Welp, now the owners of the field where Prince Harry lost his virginity are speaking out. Here's what they had to say.
Fox's Terry Bradshaw and ESPN's Chris Berman raise eyebrows with their inappropriate comments during Super Bowl 57 postgame coverage.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was his usual easygoing self at spring training on Tuesday, hamming it up at times with his teammates as everyone gets settled into the regular pre-season routine and flow. An injury-plagued 2022 season behind him, Springer is feeling energized and healthy after undergoing off-season surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. "I'm in a good spot and I'm very happy about it," Springer said. "It feels good to feel good." The elbow issue
Pep Guardiola has made a grovelling public apology to former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard for referencing his notorious slip that cost his team the 2014 Premier League title.
This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. News of the Canadian women's soccer team's job action sent sports media into a tizzy equal to the news of Toronto's mayor quitting due to an extramarital affair, and the prime minister permitting UFOs to be shot down in Canadian airspace. Last Friday, the women's team, the Olympic champions from Tokyo, announced that they were taking "job action" ahead of th
Woods has not played an event without the use of a cart since last summer’s Open Championship, when he missed the cut at St Andrews
It's pretty clear that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will never be an NFL head coach. But that doesn't change how absurd it is that he isn't.
Check out our latest breakdown of fantasy hockey risers and fallers!
Tom Brady said on a recent episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray that Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show was “probably a good thing for the NFL.” Brady led the New England Patriots to victory that year over the Carolina Panthers, but it was […]
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster drew a crucial defensive hold on the Eagles' James Bradberry that helped Kansas City drain the clock in Super Bowl 57.