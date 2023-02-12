Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. South Bay Lakers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. South Bay Lakers, 02/12/2023
A 12-year-old girl's reaction went viral when LeBron James sat next to her during a Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors game.
There aren't many occasions anymore when one can say Sidney Crosby did something in a game for the first time. The Pittsburgh Penguins' superstar received a game misconduct for the first time in his 18-year NHL career midway through the third period of a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The two-time league MVP was battling for position with Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson in front of the net and was knocked to the ice.
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players, including one Edmonton Oilers draft pick, have been suspended indefinitely as they're investigated for potential violations of team rules and the Western Hockey League's Standard of Conduct policies. The WHL made the announcement in a news release on Saturday prior to the Warriors game against the Regina Pats in Regina. The four players involved — defenceman Marek Howell, 16; forward Lynden Lakovic, 16; defenceman Max Wanner, 19; and goalie Connor Ungar, 21 — wer
The Beard had something to say on the Nets' latest drama.
Sebastian Munoz told Colombian El Tiempo that he was joining LIV Golf, along with Chilean Mito Pereira, giving the league an all-South American team.
The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star told Insider he'll be so stressed about the Kansas City Chiefs' fate that he may not be able to focus.
D’Angelo Russell and the new-look Lakers figured things out on the fly to take down the defending champs on their home floor. Working to get in sync with his new teammates and eager to complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Russell communicated on the court all game long after rejoining his first team where he played from 2015-17. The Lakers picked Russell second overall in 2015 out of Ohio State.
Oilers forward Zach Hyman landed on Senators goalie Anton Forsberg after being checked by Travis Hamonic. Forsberg left the ice on a stretcher.
CBS said at the time that the alleged intervention was a "complete mischaracterization."
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until the exact details became public.
One of the feel-good moves of the NBA trade deadline might not be happening.
The names on the NBA's buyout market are always bigger than their impact, and we tell ourselves every year this time will be different. Yet, this year's crop does feel different.
Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Paul George has his way, Russell Westbrook would end up as the point guard the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t get at the trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal earlier this week. There’s been talk the Jazz would buy out his contract, but it’s also possible he could stay with them for the rest of the season. George wouldn't mind seeing him in a Clippers jersey. “I’ve talked to him just to kind of see where his head is and to se
Here is what the NFL pundits are saying heading into Super Bowl LVII.
Canadian national champions Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen's altered approach has seemed to pay dividends. The ice dance pairing (86.28 points) is second after Friday's rhythm dance at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen finished behind Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates (87.67), and ahead of fellow Canadians Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (79.04). “We’ve really been focusing on changing our approach by having a little bit more
Vanderpump admits she "shouldn't have tweeted 'Ding dong'" after Rinna announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but said, "there's a lot of things I shouldn't do"
Joe Biden won't be giving a pregame Super Bowl interview with Fox after White House says the network canceled the sitdown.
Former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo won his professional boxing debut in Brazil.
Mike Matheson scored in overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens over the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday. After the Canadiens successfully killed Mike Hoffman’s slashing penalty, the winger found himself on a breakaway. New York netminder Semyon Varlamov stopped Hoffman’s initial shot but Matheson bagged the winner on the rebound.