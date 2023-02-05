Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Capital City Go-Go - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Capital City Go-Go, 02/04/2023
The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023
The "Marlowe" actor said the former professional fighting champion "gives Ireland a bad name."
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The cheers at FLA Live Arena were the loudest when Sarah Nurse of Canada’s women’s team scored during the NHL All-Star skills competition Friday night. Nurse used a breakaway move made popular by Swedish player Peter Forsberg to fool New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in a goaltender shooting event, electrifying the crowd. “One of my friends back home told me to try it,” Nurse said, “so I gave it a shot.” Nurse was joined by fellow Canadian team members Emily Clark and
SUNRISE, Fla. — Elias Pettersson provided the Vancouver Canucks with a rare memorable moment in an otherwise forgettable season. Away from the rink, Sidney Crosby took a plunge and Nick Suzuki registered his first birdie of the year. The NHL's all-star skills competition featured the classic events Friday — with a sprinkle of South Florida. Pettersson won the hardest shot event with a blast off the lanky centre's stick that registered 103.2 miles per hour, beating out Alex Ovechkin and three oth
The Manchester United boss said Jordan Ayew should have been sent off too.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback spends an hour every day decompressing from modern life.
After her team beat Pittsburgh, Duke coach Kara Lawson pointed out an alleged error in their loss against Florida State.
Don Cherry came to Alexander Ovechkin's defence recently, stating that people should "leave him alone" amid criticism over his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The guilty plea and its dismissal revolve around a confrontation Nick Kyrgios had with ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in January 2021
The Blues have spent more than £500million since the summer, raising questions over how they will meet Financial Fair Play requirements.
The Boston Bruins are off to an impressive start and could threaten the NHL record for most victories in a season.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball crew unveils their shortstop rankings for 2023.
HUA HIN, Thailand (AP) — Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine reached her first final in four years after top-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada retired with a shoulder injury during their semifinal match at the Thailand Open on Saturday. Tsurenko, in search of her fifth WTA title, was leading the 2019 U.S. Open champion 7-5, 4-0 when Andreescu stopped playing. The former world No. 23 fought from 3-5 down to take the first set and reeled off eight straight games before Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., retire
This May, voters will decide if they want to turn 1.5 tons of garbage into a sparkling new arena and entertainment complex. It's trash either way.
Rob Gronkowski opened up to PEOPLE about his longtime friendship with Tom Brady and mentioned one specific prank during their time on the New England Patriots
Looking ahead to the second half of the 2022-23 NHL season, check out our latest batch of fantasy waiver wire suggestions.
The last time Roger Federer visited Wimbledon – in late November – he was denied entry by an overzealous security guard who wanted to see his membership card.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are trying to sign a high-scoring forward who has an Olympic gold medal and two world championships, with hopes of getting the deal done in the coming days. If it happens, she won’t be playing for the Panthers. Sarah Nurse, the Canadian forward who had a highlight-reel goal against the New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin during the NHL’s All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night, has the chance to run the Panthers' new program designed to get mor
Wolves 3-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp’s side have yet to win in the Premier League in 2023
The deal will see Red Bull Ford Powertrains become an Formula 1 engine supplier in 2026.