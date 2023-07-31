Fort Pierce pay-to-park pilot parking program at three parks

CBC

When the encampment Kat Salmon had been living in for months in Brandon was recently torn down, she lost much more than her home."They destroyed a whole bunch of our stuff," Salmon said. "My tent was wrecked, the poles were wrecked. One of my laptops, one of my neighbour's laptops were wrecked. A bunch of other stuff was missing and wrecked. We're not happy."Salmon, who has been living on the streets of Brandon for six years, had most recently been living at a campsite with four others near the