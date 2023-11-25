Fort Dodge police investigate after dogs attack woman
Fort Dodge police investigate after dogs attack woman
Fort Dodge police investigate after dogs attack woman
CALGARY — A police officer who slammed a handcuffed woman to the ground face first in Calgary six years ago is out of a job. Const. Alex Dunn was found guilty in 2020 of assault causing bodily harm. Dunn had taken Dalia Kafi to Calgary police headquarters in 2017 for allegedly breaking a curfew. A security camera showed him throwing the woman down, her hands handcuffed behind her back, with blood pooling on the ground where her face hit the floor. Kafi died of a suspected overdose in June 2021,
Investigators have identified the married couple killed Wednesday in a fiery explosion near the US-Canadian border that prompted a massive law enforcement response.
23-year-old Jung Yoo-jung found the victim after contacting 54 people — who were mostly women — on a tutoring app
Major cruise ship operators appear to be more interested in covering their tracks than protecting victims, lawsuits claim.
Gardai and emergency services are at the scene on Parnell Square East in the city centre.
Prosecutors warned judges about his fraud trial threats. His attorneys called it ‘irrelevant information’
Two Russian convicts who served years in prison for brutal murders have been released after fighting in Ukraine, per Russian media.
The former dentist of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader, has described him as a “cruel” mastermind who recruited countless Palestinians to his cause while languishing in an Israeli prison.
Edward English, who was once sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing boys at the Mount Cashel Orphanage in St. John's, has been arrested once again.CBC News has learned English was arrested Wednesday at his home outside Moncton, N.B., by members of the Vancouver Police Department, with RCMP New Brunswick acting as an "assisting agency," according to that police force's media relations officer.English was arrested in connection with allegations of sexual abuse involving two students at Vancou
Eleven people have been charged with mischief following vandalism at an Indigo bookstore earlier this month, Toronto police said.On Thursday, the force said officers arrested a 41-year-old on Nov. 14 and then subsequently arrested 10 others on Nov. 22. Police called the mischief "hate-motivated." The vandalism included a number of posters accusing CEO Heather Reisman, who is Jewish, of funding genocide, while red paint was also splashed across a glass door. The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center
A cross-border human smuggling attempt arranged by a Montreal woman nicknamed "Chama" ended with a high speed chase involving multiple U.S. Border Patrol vehicles and a crash in upstate New York, according to U.S. federal court records. The case from late October offers a glimpse into the inner workings of smuggling operations that continue to run through Akwesasne — a Haudenesaunee community that straddles the Canada-U.S. border and sits along the St. Lawrence River about 120 kilometres west of
Authorities in Michigan have yet to locate the body of 52-year-old Dee Ann Warner, but allege her husband, Dale Warner, is responsible for killing her
In a victim impact statement, June Steenkamp also said she would potentially be “concerned for the safety of any woman” who comes into contact with him
Police say Luke Tucker is a "danger to young people".
A former Vancouver Canucks prospect has been charged in connection with what police are calling a large-scale financial fraud.Surrey RCMP say its financial crimes unit launched an investigation into Prab Rai, 34, in 2021 after a victim came forward claiming to have lost several million dollars in real estate investment opportunities.Rai, who is from Surrey, B.C., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with fraud over $5,000, said RCMP. He was released by the courts on conditions, pending his next c
MONTREAL — A 61-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her nephew inside her apartment Thursday in Montreal's northern suburb hours after officers visited the home, police say. Police arrested Jérôme Alfred Frigault, 30, at the scene, and the man was arraigned Friday afternoon and formally charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his aunt, Mireille Martin. Martin was found with serious stab wounds just after 5:30 p.m. when officers responded to the building in the Vimont dis
Two men are facing charges related to improper handling of human remains after the body of an Inuk woman from Nunavik was found in their Montreal home. The deceased woman, Alasie Tukkiapik — aged 41 and originally from Kangiqsujuaq, Nunavik — had been last seen in Montreal in March. In September, police found her body in the Montreal home.The Quebec coroner's office said its investigation into Tukkuapik's death is ongoing and said it doesn't know when the coroner will release a report. On Sept.
A woman has been arrested and charged with assault after what police say was a five-hour standoff Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Church Street around 3 a.m. for a report of an injured person and located a man with a large cut to the arm. He was taken to hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Investigation revealed the person was injured during a confrontation on Assumption Street. When police arrived and asked the resident to leave the home, poli
Distraught by a romantic breakup, 16-year-old Kenny Batson vented his hurt by stomping out the windshields of cars on a for-sale lot. He landed in juvenile detention, but that was only the beginning of his trouble. Over the ensuing years, Batson stole cigarettes, booze and cars for drunken joyrides while bouncing in and out of prison and substance abuse treatment programs. At age 20, he beat a man nearly to death, stopping only when friends pulled him away. Now 50, Batson is a Christian pastor,
RICHMOND, B.C. — Police in Richmond, B.C., say multiple charges have been laid against a 34-year-old man allegedly involved in a September 2022 home invasion where thieves made off with $10 million in cryptocurrency. Richmond RCMP say the "lengthy and complex investigation" began after thieves impersonating police officers broke into a home and tied up a middle-aged couple, assaulting them and confining them for hours. Mounties say the armed suspects made off with $10 million in unspecified cryp