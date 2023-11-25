Fort Dodge police investigate after dogs attack woman

CBC

A former Vancouver Canucks prospect has been charged in connection with what police are calling a large-scale financial fraud.Surrey RCMP say its financial crimes unit launched an investigation into Prab Rai, 34, in 2021 after a victim came forward claiming to have lost several million dollars in real estate investment opportunities.Rai, who is from Surrey, B.C., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with fraud over $5,000, said RCMP. He was released by the courts on conditions, pending his next c