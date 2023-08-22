Fort Collins man plays on Team USA's 60+ men's tennis team
Fort Collins' Steven Schultz plays on Team USA's 60+ men's tennis team
The LSU gymnast and TikTok star has been enjoying her downtime ahead of the start of her senior year
There was no way baseball could've been played Sunday in Los Angeles as Dodger Stadium was flooded as Tropical Storm Hilary hit the region.
The brand new home is in Broward County.
MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s soccer federation left a sour taste on the country’s Women’s World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism. The Spanish government and the world players’ union condemned the behavior of Luis Rubiales on Monday, a day after Spain’s 1-0 win over England. The soccer federation led by Rubiales sought to downplay the incident through a stat
The countdown has begun and the conspiracy mongering is already in full motion. Will Zach Johnson name Brooks Koepka as one of his six wildcards after the five-time major winner was dramatically inched out of the automatic placings in the final minutes of the qualifying race on Sunday?
LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka just narrowly missed earning an automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team on Sunday.
Soriano was fit during his 16-year MLB career, but now he's yoked.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — From cars to race times, 19-year-old sprinter Erriyon Knighton has an appreciation for all things fast. He's combining his two passions to provide extra fuel: Should Knighton achieve Olympic glory, he's treating himself to a black McLaren supercar. One thing he can't speed away from are the inevitable comparisons to retired Jamaican sensation Usain Bolt, which Knighton only welcomes as he gears up for the world championships. Because really, slow and steady is more Knigh
Novak Djokovic said his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz was becoming like the one he shared with the Spaniard’s compatriot, Rafa Nadal, after needing nearly four hours to outlast the 20-year-old world No 1 in an epic Cincinnati Open final on Sunday.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Stephen Curry saying he's the greatest point guard of all time.
From Aitana Bonmati to Colombia’s heroics against Germany, Telegraph Sport look at some of the highlights and lowlights of the tournament and give our awards.
MADRID (AP) — Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women’s World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father’s death, the Spanish soccer federation said. The federation did not say when Carmona’s father died or give a cause of death. It also did not say exactly when Carmona was informed about her father's death or who told her. After the final whistle, she was among the Spanish players celebrating and dancing on the field, and appeared to participate normally during the trophy pre
Texas rookie DeMarvion Overshown had secured a spot as the fourth linebacker and a role in place of safety Jayron Kearse in the team’s big nickel defense.
Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier think Sean O'Malley's UFC 292 title win speaks to how stacked bantamweight is.
Jones was with three other members of the Gustavus Adolphus College hockey team when their car collided with another vehicle in Minnesota on Sunday
Mailloux was charged in Sweden in 2020 for distributing a sexually explicit photo of one of his partners without their consent.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don analyzes some key players as we head into the summer months of the 2023 NFL offseason.
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Novak Djokovic outlasted Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch of their Wimbledon final, winning 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) on Sunday to take the Western & Southern Open. In a match that lasted three hours, 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP Tour history (since 1990), the No. 2-seeded Djokovic avenged his loss last month to the top-ranked Alcaraz and earned his 95th career title, passing Ivan Lendl for third among men in the professional era, dating to 1968. In
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning due to left middle finger discomfort.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A coach with Cuba’s first-ever Little League World Series team has gone missing, a tournament official said Monday. Bayamo Little League coach Jose Perez left the Little League International Grove late Saturday night and did not return, Little League International spokesperson Kevin Fountain said. “Little League International has communicated to all appropriate authorities and will ensure the Bayamo Little League team continues to have the best support and experien