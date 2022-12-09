Fort Bragg soldier reported dead after hit by vehicle

The Canadian Press

DETROIT (AP) — What Dan Campbell has done to fix the Detroit Lions is simple. How he got it to work is a lot more complicated. In Detroit’s 1-6 start, it was minus-5 in turnovers — committing 11 while only forcing six. In the five games since, they have gone 4-1 with a plus-6 margin. They’ve turned the ball over three times — two in their Thanksgiving loss to Buffalo — and forced nine. “We’re getting better,” Campbell said. “We’re working together better and we’re understanding each other better