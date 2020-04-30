Formula One has a 50-50 chance of going racing, says Agag

Formula E founder Alejandro Agag reckons both his electric series and Formula One have a 50-50 chance of getting races on the track after both championships have been stuck on the start line this year.

The Spaniard, whose city-based series started last November and completed five races before global travel restrictions forced it off the streets, said in an interview with Reuters Wednesday (April 29) it was unclear how much was going to be possible as lockdowns are eased.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ALEJANDRO AGAG, FORMULA E FOUNDER, SAYING:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I think there's a 50-50 chance (of Formula One starting up again). My personal view as a fan and as a newspaper reader, I guess it's a 50-50 chance. The same for us.

"I think if we just make one more race we can be a championship, I think six. We will try and make at least two or three more races in a closed circuit. I think that should be possible in the month of August. But again, who knows with this thing?"

He said Formula One bosses, who have plans to start their season without spectators at Austria's Red Bull Ring in July before racing behind closed doors at Silverstone in Britain, were doing "the right thing trying".

Formula E is in a slightly more advantageous position given its already part-way through its season and would only need a few more races for a valid championship.

Agag is also busy planning a new Extreme E off-road environmentally conscious electric SUV series that is due to launch next year.

They announced on Thursday that the eight teams' cars would be crewed equally by male and female drivers.