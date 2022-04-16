Formerly incarcerated Denver man turned developer plans to revitalize RiNo community
A formerly incarcerated Denver man is now investing millions of dollars to revitalize a part of the RiNo Community.
A formerly incarcerated Denver man is now investing millions of dollars to revitalize a part of the RiNo Community.
DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had three goals and two assists, Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice in a dominant first period and the Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record with their 53rd win by routing the Los Angeles Kings 9-3 on Wednesday night. Valeri Nichushkin added two goals, Cale Makar had a goal and three assists, Andre Burakovsky also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves for the Avalanche, who led 4-0 before the game was 11 minutes old. Colorado won its seventh straight and improved
There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.
Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec
Hockey Hall of Fame forward and four-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Bossy has died at the age of 65.
Eight months after the Tokyo Olympics, Canada is adding one more silver medal to its tally. The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team was upgraded to silver on Thursday as Great Britain, which placed second in the event, was told to return its medals following sprinter CJ Ujah's doping violation. "We're happy the 4x100 metre athletes will be receiving the medal they earned, and we know their performance inspired many during the difficult second summer of the pandemic," Eric Myles, chief sport of
Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.
There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.
CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored the lone goal in the shootout after having three assists in regulation and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. DeBrincat beat James Reimer with an in-tight move in the third round of the shootout. Chicago’s Kevin Lankinen followed by stopping Erik Karlsson’s slap shot from the slot as Chicago ended an 0-6-2 slide. Patrick Kane scored his 24th goal and added two assists for Chica
MONTREAL — The Winnipeg Jets’ chances at making the playoffs are slim, but they've let the NHL know they haven’t given up. The Jets swept a brief two-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. The victory came on the heels of a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators the night before. Connor Hellebuyck started both games of the back-to-back and made 23 saves in Monday's win. Jets interim coach Dave Lowry’s reasoning for the consecutive starts was simple. "We're still fig
The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.
The Toronto Raptors have their work cut out for them with the dangerous Joel Embiid-James Harden pick-and-roll. Here's what makes the duo such a potent combo.
Vezina Trophy contender Frederik Andersen found himself a long way from home versus the Rangers on Tuesday night.
DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored with 4:50 remaining and the Dallas Stars forced Tampa Bay to wait at least another day to clinch a playoff spot, beating the Lightning 1-0 on Tuesday night. The Lightning could have clinched their fifth consecutive playoff berth and eighth in the past nine years with a victory. The two-time defending champions beat the Stars in the Stanley Cup Final for the first of those two titles in the 2020 playoff bubble in Canada. Good scoring chances on both ends had come
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have been a model of consistency, yet understand the difficulty of qualifying for the playoffs. It’s still certainly a yearly expectation for an organization that prides itself on trying to win the Stanley Cup each season. Jake Guentzel scored twice, Sidney Crosby also had a goal and the Penguins earned a playoff berth for the 16th straight season with a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. “You expect it,” Penguins defenseman Kris
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored twice, Sidney Crosby also had a goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a playoff berth for the 16th straight season with a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Guentzel scored his 36th and 37th goals and Crosby his 29th as the Penguins extended the longest active postseason streak among teams in major North American professional sports. Danton Heinen equaled a career high with his 16th goal, while Kris Letang and Brock McGinn also sco
After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go
Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to outline five reasons why the Toronto Raptors will beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their best-of-seven series. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
From Tyson Nash doubling down on Trevor Zegras, the unwritten rules around jersey numbers and whether ironman streaks hold merit, the Zone Time crew break down some of the most cancellable NHL takes.
Sean Avery stayed on brand during his appearance in court this week.