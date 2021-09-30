Former X Factor contestant gets gift of sight for her birthday thanks to miracle glasses allowing her to see her daughter’s face clearly for first time
A former X Factor contestant gets the gift of sight for her birthday thanks to miracle glasses allowing her to see her daughter's face clearly for first time. Kayley Storey, 33, was 15 when she was diagnosed with rare Stargardt disease, an inherited eye condition affecting an area of the retina known as the macula and reducing central or detailed vision.