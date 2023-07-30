Former VP Mike Pence says he's confident he'll reach fundraising threshold for first GOP debate

Sky News

Away from the battlefields, there is growing evidence that President Putin's authority and support base is waning as cracks start to form in the foundations of his regime. Is there a whiff of blood in the air around Moscow, and will Putin's evident troubles provide Ukraine (and the international community) the opportunity to capitalise? Although Putin would have felt emboldened by Russia's relatively simple success in annexing Crimea in 2014, he could never have imagined that, nearly 18 months into his invasion of Ukraine, Russia could have become embroiled in such an attritional and damaging conflict.