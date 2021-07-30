Former U.S. Senator Carl Levin dead at 87

Michigan's longest serving senator Carl Levin has died at age 87.

The Democratic leader had been battling lung cancer.

His family on Thursday announced that he passed away in Detroit, surrounded by loved ones.

Levin was first elected to the Senate in 1978 and proceeded to serve in his position for 36 years.

He was among the most liberal members of the Senate, known for his rumpled appearance and a habit of wearing his glasses at the end of his nose.

He made a name for himself fighting corporate fraud, including the Enron scandal in the early 2000s.

Investors lost billions of dollars when the Texas energy company collapsed

Levin called a hearing with members of the board and told them "you're the captain of the ship that went down," blaming them for not taking stronger action.

Levin was also an outspoken critic of the war in Iraq.

In 2002 he voted against authorizing the use of force, calling on President Bush to push for a tougher U.N. weapons inspection program, instead.

In 2013, Levin announced he would not be seeking re-election, saying "it's been a long and wonderful run."