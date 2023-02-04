Former teacher charged with sex abuse, police say
Police charged a teacher, who was fired by the Gilman School, with sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape. Baltimore County police on Friday announced charges were filed on Friday against Christopher Bendann after investigators searched his house in Rodgers Forge. Police said Bendann was terminated for inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students. According to court documents obtained from the 11 News I-Team, Gilman fired Bendann on Jan. 20.