Former superintendent ordered to repay $500K to school after conviction

In April, Conners was sentenced to five years of community control, a fine of $1,000 and he was banned from holding any fiduciary position or having a government contract for five years. Conners was superintendent of the school between July 2013 and March 2022, when he was fired. According to the auditor's office, the Auditor of State's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) began an investigation into Conners in May of 2018, after the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office contacted them. The investigation showed Conners' janitorial company, MC Services, was contracted by Cincinnati Technology Academy from April 2014 through July 2021.