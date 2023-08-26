Former Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse announces first child with husband Marius Iepure
Former Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse announces first child with husband Marius Iepure. Source: Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show, ITV
Former Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse announces first child with husband Marius Iepure. Source: Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show, ITV
Or maybe it was a sincere compliment. (Probably not.)
Hours before the former president's booking photo was taken in Fulton County, Georgia, people posted their own versions on social media.
Cyrus expressed regret over the way she responded to the late singer's criticism but she had "no idea about the fragile mental state" O'Connor was in.
Downton Abbey star Lily James rocked a Hunza G bikini on her Greek holiday with her mum, sharing sunbathing photos on Instagram
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beasl/GettyRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Friends of Prince William and Kate Middleton have said the couple will be irritated at Prince Harry’s decision to give a speech in London on the eve of the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, while sources have also told The Daily Beast that Harry is not likely to see his father or brother, and will not b
She's firmly planted in her soft girl era.
Bikinis are outselling traditional one-piece swimming costumes as more middle-aged women are choosing to show more skin at the beach.
The Duke of Sussex shared an insight into his family life with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet in his memoir, Spare, released in January
"Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried," the actor wrote in a tribute to his wife
When Gino refused to pay rent at their current apartment until Jasmine receives her K-1 visa, she exploded over the lavish trips he's taken with his ex and threw his clothes out of their closet
Mom Nicole Coste and half-sister Jazmin Grace Grimaldi also took part in the celebrations
While wearing the tiniest metallic pink minidress.
Prince William's royal cousin Lady Marina Windsor celebrated sister Amelia's birthday with a special photo collage
A gown with a totally see-through bodice? Yes, please.
Let’s just say they’re worth the risk.
The country music stars are the proud parents of Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Less than a week after winning the Women’s World Cup, Spain’s national team players announced Friday that they will not play any more games unless the president of the country's soccer federation steps down for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after their victory. Luis Rubiales, who was also chastised for grabbing his crotch after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday, has remained defiant despite immense pressure to resign. The kiss marred the title celebrat
'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' and 'Don't Be Tardy' alums' renewed marital harmony was short-lived — Biermann filed for divorce a second time less two months after withdrawing their May filing
Star Wars fans thrilled as Ahsoka confirms fan theory.
See the funny TikTok video from their chill day out.