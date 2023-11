Former Arizona Martha McSalley posted on Instagram that she was attacked and sexually assaulted during a morning run along the Missouri River near the Nebraska-Iowa border. "The man came up behind me and he engulfed me in a bear hug and he molested and followed me until I fought him off. Then I chased him down. I said a lot of swear words in this moment. I was in a fight, flight or freeze and I chose to fight." McSally said.