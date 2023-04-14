Former school board member charged with three counts of election fraud
Waukesha County prosecutors have charged a former school board member with election fraud.
A Minnesota man has died after being attacked by dogs he was watching for a family member, police said. Officers secured a garage door and began rendering aid to the victim, who "had most of his clothing ripped off and had extensive bites on most of his body," the Brooklyn Center Police Department said in a statement. The victim did not own the dogs -- identified by police as American pit bull terriers -- but had been taking care of them at his home for a family member, police said.
“His body was riddled with bites,” the attorney said at a news conference.
Two neighbours in the east end of St. John's worked together to sexually abuse boys for more than a decade, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. Tony Humby, 64, and Bruce Escott, 80, are facing a litany of sexual assault-related charges stemming from incidents between 2007 to 2021, and the police believe it's possible there are more charges to come. "What I can say is that the investigators have been learning something new about this investigation every day," said Const. James Cadig
On September 1, 1980, police outside of Vanhorn, Texas were locked in a six-hour standoff with a fugitive and suspected assassin. He was Charles Voyde Harrelson – father of Hollywood A-lister Woody Harrelson.
North Carolina police say officers found the body of Megan Locklear, who hadn't been seen since Jan. 19, inside a vehicle at McNeill Used Cars in Lumberton
Vancouver police are investigating a potential hate crime after a woman spat on a stranger in a coffee shop on Feb. 26. Police say a 38-year-old Vancouver man and his friends were playing cards in a café near West Fourth Avenue and Alma Street when a woman approached them around 10:45 p.m. PT. VPD Const. Tania Visintin says the woman initially engaged in friendly conversation but allegedly made racial comments after hearing the group speak Arabic. The woman is also alleged to have poured coffee
WARNING: This story contains descriptions of alleged sexual violence. An Edmonton police officer says reporting a fellow officer for sexual assault was "mortifying and intrusive" and that she felt largely unsupported by her employer until there was a conviction in the case. The officer, whose identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban, delivered a victim impact statement today in the Alberta Court of Justice. Court heard sentencing arguments for Const. Samuel Sanson, 40, who was co
The Florida Supreme Court unanimously agreed that Judge Elizabeth Scherer should be disqualified from the case of Randy W. Tundidor.
One of two Americans who survived a deadly abduction last month in Mexico says she watched the video of the drug cartel shootout that killed two of her close friends on one of the kidnappers' phones. A road trip for cosmetic surgery took a fatal turn on March 3 when Latavia McGee and three friends crossed into a border town dominated by factions of the powerful Gulf drug cartel where they were fired on and loaded into a pickup truck. McGee and Eric Williams survived but Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown died.
A Bible Hill, N.S., woman is facing several charges in connection with an alleged multimillion-dollar fraud by a former employee of Millbrook First Nation. Dawn Ellis-Abbott, 42, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. RCMP say they received a report from the chief and council of Millbrook First Nation in December 2019 of a possible fraud by a former employee. At the time, the fraud was believed to have been more than $
Zulema Pastenes told the court about the ritualistic “castings” that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell performed to drive out demons from “dark spirits”
Murder trial of ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow is not being livestreamed on court TV. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case
Officials have identified the man fatally shot Wednesday outside the Kensington Safeway in northwest Calgary. An autopsy found the victim was Omarr Jamal Cameron-Bramwell, 23, of Edmonton, the Calgary Police Service said in a statement Friday. According to investigators, Cameron-Bramwell was struck when shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 10th Street N.W. Not long after, a black SUV rolled up on firefighters in downtown Calgary, seeking help for Cameron-Bramwell, who was critical
Three former prosecutors told Insider that Alvin Bragg's case against Trump is flimsy and likely to be thrown out before ever reaching a trial.
The girl’s alleged abductor has been arrested
Prosecutors played a phone conversation between Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell and her former best friend Melanie Gibb in court on Thursday
A court spectator who was seen laughing at a jury from the public gallery during a major fraud trial has been jailed for contempt.
Early Monday morning, a team of investigators descended on the Port of Montreal, seizing dozens of stolen vehicles — mostly new high-end SUVs and pickup trucks — from containers bound for overseas. In all, they recovered 53 vehicles with an estimated value of $2.6 million. It was the latest in a series of raids made by law enforcement in recent months as they try to crack down on a rise in the export of stolen cars. Montreal police Cmndr. Yannick Desmarais, who is responsible for the force's mot
Jail staff left Joshua McLemore “alone in his cell, naked, barely sleeping or eating, for almost three weeks as he wasted away in front of their eyes,” in Indiana, an attorney said.
A 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in Lakeshore, provincial police said Thursday. Essex County OPP began an investigation Wednesday related to a death in the municipality the same day. The accused is not being named by police due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which prohibits the identification of minors accused of a crime. Essex County OPP Const. Steven Duguay said police are also not releasing the name or age of the victim, nor the location of the ongoing police presen