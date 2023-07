Full Story: https://wfts.tv/43zEg1Q In the last 20 seasons of Tarpon Springs High School baseball, the Spongers have enjoyed only two winning seasons. “My freshman year, we were around 10-16, the sophomore year 8-18, and last year I think we were 6-21,” Drew Dalena, a Tarpon Springs outfielder and pitcher, said. “It’s been getting worse over the years.”