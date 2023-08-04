Former President Trump to hold campaign rally in Windham days after indictment
The latest indictment of former President Donald Trump raises political and legal issues, analysts said.
Trump’s latest indictment highlighted a vast propaganda network that’s still running strong.
The son of the former president was given a quick lesson in recent history.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday afternoon to a four-count indictment accusing him of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election result. Trump entered the courtroom from a restricted area of the building, and sat with his hands clasped in front of him as he awaited the judge with his legal team. “Donald J. Trump, John,” the twice-impeached and thrice-indicted former president said after U.S. Magistr
Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy warns GOP that nominating Trump will be an election disaster.
A transcript reveals that former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer said the opposite of what Republicans claimed he said.
"Well, first of all, if I'm a conspirator, I was a conspirator in performing completely legal acts," Giuliani claimed during his Tuesday livestream.
The ex-House speaker said it's “interesting to see” that the charges brought against Trump mostly follow the Jan. 6 panel's recommendations.
USA TODAY analyzed Donald Trump's claim that the candidates he supports 'win almost every race.' Here's what to know.
Neil Cavuto challenged Rep. Nick Langworthy's whataboutist defense of the former president.
The Fox News host Jesse Watters said the charges accusing Trump of trying to cling to power were "political war crimes" and "an atrocity."
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/RetuersDonald Trump’s most ardent supporters in Russia appear to be shaken to their core over his latest felony indictment for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. election.During his morning show Full Contact, decorated state TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov was aghast about the charges. “I’ve never seen or heard of anything like it in my entire life! In America, they are currently attempting to destroy Trump—and to do it unbe
The latest case against Donald Trump could backfire against prosecutors, the man who famously wore a horned helmet during the January 6 2021 riot at the US Capitol has told Sky News. Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November 2021 after pleading guilty to obstructing Congress' proceedings and was released from jail earlier this year. Yesterday, the former US president was charged with trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat and stay in the White House as he was accused of "fuelling" his supporters' violent insurrection in Washington DC with his "lies".
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyPay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.Former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin has found a new cause—changing the election law she blames for her 2022 congressional campaign loss. But new details about the fringe conservative group behind that crusade suggest that this battle might very likely meet the same fate.That gro
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThe 45-page federal indictment of former President Donald Trump meticulously details his efforts to overturn the election, but there’s one conspicuously unsourced passage that is raising more questions than it’s answering—and could spell even more trouble for Trump.The passage deals with Trump’s much-hyped phone call on Jan. 6, 2021, with the top House Republican, Kevin McCarthy.“At 3:00 p.m., the defendant had a phone call with the Minor
Should he regain the White House, he will consolidate every bit of power he can into his own hands. The three equal branches of government will not be | Opinion