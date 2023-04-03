Former President Trump faces criminal charges
Former President Donald Trump has arrived in New York City in advance of his arraignment on criminal charges Tuesday.
Despite the former president’s call for protests, the streets around the Manhattan courthouse have seen very little action in the days following his indictment
Former US President Donald Trump landed in New York City on Monday, April 3, ahead of a court arraignment on Tuesday following his indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.Trump’s private plane, which is emblazoned with his last name and has been informally dubbed “Trump Force One,” departed from Palm Beach Airport, close to his Mar-a-Lago residence, and landed at LaGuardia Airport in his home borough of Queens. Credit: Angie Wong via Storyful
Sources tell PEOPLE the former president was seen golfing and greeting supporters at his private, members-only Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and other protesters to "behave" as they descend upon the city for President Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday. Greene, a Trump fanatic, declared over the weekend her intentions to come to New York City and protest outside Manhattan Criminal Court as Trump is arraigned on federal charges on Tuesday. The Georgia Republican said specifically she'll be joining the NYC GOP outside the courthouse, where hundreds are
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld took great pleasure on Monday in torching the mainstream media over its wall-to-wall coverage of former President Donald Trump's trip to New York for his criminal arraignment.
The Georgia congresswoman and conspiracy theorist stirred controversy over the respected program profiling her
Kevin McCarthy has voiced support for former President Trump, who has been indicted. But in the House speaker's Bakersfield district, reaction is more nuanced.
"He spins his own reality and will contradict whatever people say about him," Haberman said about Trump.
The former president bought his luxury Boeing 757 private jet in 2011 and decked it out with gold-plated seatbelts and the Trump family crest.
Hush payments were first revealed in 2018, half a decade before Manhattan prosecutors acted
Gerri Willis said on Monday that "people are not going to want to run for office if this is where it goes. ... You’re not making a lot of money."
Barr, who served as attorney general under Trump, said it would be "very difficult" to keep the former president "testifying in a prudent fashion."
“What’s in the heart, the mouth speaks,” another Twitter user wrote
Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024? Maybe neither, voters in New Hampshire say.
Donald Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, said the former president is the "victim" of political persecution, but didn't say he'd request a new judge.