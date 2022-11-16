Former President Trump announces re-election bid

STORY: “America’s comeback starts right now”

Donald Trump announced his bid to seek Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections on Tuesday.

The former US President, addressed supporters in a ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

And harkened back to what he said were his policy achievements while in office with an hourlong speech.

“We turned the page on decades of globalist sellouts and one-sided trade deals. Lifted millions out of poverty and together we built the greatest economy in the history of the world. When the virus hit our shores, I took decisive action and saved lives and the US economy.”

The former president touched on familiar themes... denouncing migrants..

“We have no idea what is happening to our country and we are being poisoned.”

And portraying American cities as “cesspools of violent crimes.”

Trump’s announcement comes earlier than usual, even in a country known for protracted presidential campaigns.

It’s a sign he hopes to box out other GOP contenders, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis, who won re-election in the midterms, earlier in the day had dismissed Trump’s criticism of him.

“All that's just noise. And really what matters is, are you leading?”

Prominent Republicans have roundly criticized Trump for promoting weak candidates in the midterm elections.

Results were mixed – some who echoed his false claims of the 2020 elections won in states like Ohio, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

However, some lost in key battleground states like Arizona and Pennsylvania.

The former US President also faces multiple ongoing investigations.

Including a probe into his handling of official records, and a congressional subpoena into his role for the violent insurrection at the Capitol, which he has denied wrongdoing.