Former President Donald Trump visits East Palestine

ABC News

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith, ABC News has learned. The subpoena for the couple is specifically related to the special counsel's probe of Jan. 6 and the activities leading up to that day by the former president and his allies regarding efforts to overturn the 2020 election, sources told ABC News. Ivanka Trump and Kushner worked as senior White House advisers to President Trump during his four years in office.