Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago

The Daily Beast

ReutersNew York City Mayor Eric Adams called on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and other protesters to “behave” as they descend upon the city for President Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday.Greene, a Trump fanatic, declared over the weekend her intentions to come to New York City and protest outside Manhattan Criminal Court as Trump is arraigned on federal charges on Tuesday. The Georgia Republican said specifically she’ll be joining the NYC GOP outside the courthouse, where hundreds are