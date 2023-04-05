Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago
Flanked by American flags at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump delivered a campaign-style speech to cheering supporters.
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts against him hours before he gave a speech from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday
We heard from leaders with the Sarasota-based nonprofit Women's Voices of SWFL, who told us that six of their members had been arrested Monday. Group founder Kaitlynn Danehy-Samitz told ABC Action News that police moved in after giving a bevy of conflicting "directions." "Apparently, our first amendment right, there's no freedom of speech here in Florida," she said.
One of Donald Trump's chief supporters accused Democrats of being a "party of violence" and was forced to flee her own protest as the scene outside the Manhattan court descended into chaos.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared Donald Trump to Jesus and Nelson Mandela before his arrest and arraignment Tuesday in New York.
Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrestReuters
Many hours after reporters began camping out for access to a sweltering 15th-floor Manhattan courtroom, a former U.S. president was formally charged with a crime for the first time in history.
As Trump was arraigned in Manhattan, a separate federal court ruled the actress owed the former president for legal fees
The ex-president's son attracted intense backlash from the New York Democrat, legal experts and some conservative figures for his line of attack.
Mr Trump’s Secret Service agents and attorney may have to testify in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
From the comfort of his Midtown hotel room, Donald Trump posted to his social media followers on Tuesday morning that the case against him was a politically motivated witch hunt.
We’re supposed to be impressed with the historicity of the moment. I’m not feeling it.
ReutersNew York City Mayor Eric Adams called on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and other protesters to “behave” as they descend upon the city for President Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday.Greene, a Trump fanatic, declared over the weekend her intentions to come to New York City and protest outside Manhattan Criminal Court as Trump is arraigned on federal charges on Tuesday. The Georgia Republican said specifically she’ll be joining the NYC GOP outside the courthouse, where hundreds are
“George, did you get a law degree in the last two weeks that we don’t know about?” a heckler shouted at the congressman
Many words are being used to describe former President Donald Trump's arrest and arraignment in New York. The only correct word is 'embarrassing.'
Trump's indictment has been unsealed and includes 34 felony charges of falsifying business records. Read the full text of the New York indictment.
Trump has raised millions for campaign off looming indictment
