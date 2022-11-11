Former President Donald Trump to hold 'special announcement' at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will be holding a "special announcement" at Mar-a-Lago next week.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the 2nd District’s boundaries by Democratic state lawmakers at the expense of rural communities. A Republican court challenge is pending against a congressional redistricting plan
STORY: The leftist leader was moved to tears as he said his mission at the end of his term will be to end famine in Brazil."I never expected hunger to make a comeback to this country, ever," Lula said, who slashed hunger and extreme poverty with the help of a commodity boom during his 2003-2010 presidency.The elected president also said that his administration will prioritize "the survival of the human species" instead of considering the GDP, the economy, or macroeconomics.In Brazil, rampant inflation and fallout from the pandemic pushed food insecurity to levels nearly unrecognizable a decade ago, with one in three Brazilians saying they have struggled recently to feed their families.
A new study from Adobe shows how higher prices are driving airline profits even as fewer passengers take to the skies.
Todd Halbur to request recount in state auditor race
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An earthquake in the mountains of west Nepal rocked the Himalayan nation in early Wednesday, killing at least six people while they were asleep in their houses, a government administrator said. The earthquake was felt as far away as the the Indian capital New Delhi, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of the epicenter. Kalpana Shrestha, the chief officer of Doti district, said six people were killed when they were crushed in their houses in a remote, sparsely populated m
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Wednesday that "the whole world is worried" about lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir's far-right positions, local media reported, as he appears poised to become a minister in Benjamin Netanyahu's new coalition government. Herzog's statement was caught by a microphone that he apparently thought was off as he held consultations with an ultra-Orthodox political party about the next government, expected to be led by former premier Netanyahu following the victory of his right-wing alliance in last week's election.
Iran's Army Ground Forces Commander said on Wednesday that "rioters" would have no place in the Islamic Republic if the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a tougher crackdown on nationwide protests, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported. " ... should he decide to deal with them, rioters will no longer have a place in the country," Brigadier General Kiumars Heydari said.
Dr. Mehmet Oz and Don Bolduc lost. While JD Vance is headed for the Senate and Herschel Walker will fight on through a runoff.
An upbeat President Biden conducted the second press conference of his presidency on Wednesday, celebrating electoral results that, in both state and federal races, yielded better-than-expected outcomes for the Democratic Party.
CNNSen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), who will be replaced in Congress come January by Democrat John Fetterman, admitted Thursday that former President Donald Trump was not a positive influence on the Republican ticket in Pennsylvania — which saw far-right gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano lose in addition to Mehmet Oz.In a CNN interview, the retiring senator began by criticizing the effect of Mastriano’s campaign on down-ballot races. “We had an ultra-MAGA candidate who never appeared to even attempt
Over the 2010s, there was arguably no prominent American family that changed more than the Trumps, who are now the most powerful force in American politics.
Her marriages to a Beatle and a guitar god inspired hits like "Something" and "Layla." Now she's sharing her own timeless art with a book of her intimate photographs
The motive behind the shooting is not yet clear but attacks on bars have become more common.
EDMONTON — The head of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta says an oil and gas industry proposal to grant the industry royalty credits to clean up abandoned wells is like having the fox design the henhouse. Paul McLauchlin also says the proposed RStar program would have such profound implications for future revenues that it deserves to be a ballot issue. “Is (RStar) for Albertans or is it for the industry?” McLauchlin said Thursday. “When I look at it, it is exactly how a fox would design a henh
This builds on the $965 million Jones was previously ordered to pay in October
The Crown season 5 depicts the friendship between Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull. Here's the truth between the real-life royal companions.
In a statement of remarkable vitriol and length, former President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose commanding re-election win on Tuesday has, according to some political observers, catapulted him to front-runner status in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.
HALIFAX — The Category 1 hurricane that hit Florida early Thursday morning will feel like a typical fall storm when the weather system — named Nicole — makes its way to the East Coast this weekend, Environment Canada says. But officials are warning about potential outages in areas of the region hit hardest in late September by post-tropical storm Fiona. Trees that survived Fiona's hurricane-force gusts may have been weakened, Environment Canada meteorologist Bob Robichaud said in an interview Th
(Bloomberg) -- Rupert Murdoch’s news properties, in an unusually coordinated attack, turned on former President Donald Trump and blamed him for unexpected losses by Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm elections.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-CP