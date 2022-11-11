Former President Donald Trump to hold 'special announcement' at Mar-a-Lago

Reuters Videos

STORY: The leftist leader was moved to tears as he said his mission at the end of his term will be to end famine in Brazil."I never expected hunger to make a comeback to this country, ever," Lula said, who slashed hunger and extreme poverty with the help of a commodity boom during his 2003-2010 presidency.The elected president also said that his administration will prioritize "the survival of the human species" instead of considering the GDP, the economy, or macroeconomics.In Brazil, rampant inflation and fallout from the pandemic pushed food insecurity to levels nearly unrecognizable a decade ago, with one in three Brazilians saying they have struggled recently to feed their families.