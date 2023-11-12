Former President Donald Trump delivers speech to large crowd of supporters in Claremont
During his speech on Saturday in Claremont, Trump went on the attack against Gov. Chris Sununu.
Desperate Palestinians have begun attacking Hamas security forces as tensions grow in Gaza over chronic shortages of food, water and medicine.
Former President Donald Trump continued his attacks on special counsel Jack Smith on Saturday, including a reference to Smith’s family, at a rally in Claremont, New Hampshire.
No one knows when Russia's war against Ukraine will end, but it could end very suddenly, the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak said in an interview with 1+1 channel host Natalia Mosiychuk on her YouTube channel released on Nov. 10.
The former president echoed some of the abortion whoppers told by his Republican opponents in the debate.
Today on the Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest podcast, we we bring you the latest updates from the frontlines, analyse the news that Ukraine is establishing bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro and we speak to Foreign Correspondent Matthew Day on the latest developments in Poland as politicians negotiate to form a new government.
One aide told The Washington Post that Trump might have been online shopping.
Two weeks of testimony from Donald Trump and his family has hurt his case, say lawyers watching.
According to multiple people familiar with the investigation, Mar-a-Lago staffers and contract workers may be called to testify against former President Donald Trump and his two co-defendants at their upcoming criminal trial in Florida. Former special counsel at the Department of Defense Ryan Goodman discusses.
Some 25 Russian invaders were killed, another 30 injured, and eight vehicles destroyed in a Ukrainian artillery attack on a Russian convoy of 11 supply trucks near occupied Hladkivka in Kherson Oblast’s Skadovsk district, Ukrainian military reported on Nov. 10.
The Fox News host explained in true right-wing fashion why media praise for Haley in the third debate has doomed her.
An Air Force spokesperson confirmed the new stealth bomber is in flight testing. The long-awaited first flight comes after it was unveiled last year.
Judge Arthur Engoron “infamously smiled" at one point in the trial, Stefanik asserts.
The Republican National Committee threatened to ban candidates from future presidential debates if they participated in an Iowa conservative Christian group’s upcoming forum, the committee said Friday, before working out a deal with the group for it to go on a day later. The Family Leader Foundation invited all major presidential candidates to its “Thanksgiving…
“That’s not drama, and that’s not overstatement. That’s what Trump is promising,” warned Joyce Vance.
“Well, this was different,” former chair of the Republican National Committee Michael Steele tweeted.
Neither the coup-attempting former president nor his GOP rivals even mention the Palestinian civilians under near-constant Israeli assault.
It's the latest bid by the new speaker to offset foreign aid spending after he passed a bill using IRS funding to fund $14.3 billion in Israel aid.
The "Real Time" host drew the distinction while discussing an apparent racial shift in U.S. politics The post Bill Maher Sees a Difference Between Taylor Swift and the Democratic Party: ‘Democrats Cannot Win With Just White People’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, if re-elected in 2024, would expand his first-term immigration crackdown to include sweeping roundups of people who would be held in large camps to await deportation, the New York Times reported on Saturday. The report was based on interviews with several advisers, including Stephen Miller, who oversaw Trump's first-term immigration policies, the Times said. It described Trump's plans as "an assault on immigration on a scale unseen in modern American history" and said it aimed to deport millions of people every year, including those who have been settled in the United States for decades.
TORONTO — Several Ontario municipalities have turned down the province's offer of strong mayor powers because of concerns either with housing targets the government has tied to them, or worries that the powers would lend themselves to a "dictatorship." The Progressive Conservative government has assigned housing targets to 50 municipalities — their portion of the 1.5 million homes that Premier Doug Ford has promised to get built by 2031. Ontario is currently well behind the pace needed to accomp